Harborough concert raises the roof to support children's charity NSPCC
More than £2,000 has been raised for the NSPCC at a charity concert.
The Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir was joined by professional singers and a live band to performed a sold out show at Welland Park Academy’s Octagonal Hall.
The event is understood to have raised some £2,000 for the local NSPCC branch, which works to prevent child abuse and helps those who have been affected.
Trust managing trustee Sue Benson said: “It was a really special night. The choir have been working really hard to prepare for the concert and sounded fantastic. It was a real treat to have such talented musicians and singers performing with us.
“The feedback from the audience has been very positive and we are so thrilled to have raised so much money for such an important charity. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”