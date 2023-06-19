News you can trust since 1854
Harborough concert raises the roof to support children's charity NSPCC

The event raised some £2,000 for the local branch
By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST
The Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir during their performance at Welland Park Academy on Saturday eveningThe Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir during their performance at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening
The Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir during their performance at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening

More than £2,000 has been raised for the NSPCC at a charity concert.

The Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir was joined by professional singers and a live band to performed a sold out show at Welland Park Academy’s Octagonal Hall.

The event is understood to have raised some £2,000 for the local NSPCC branch, which works to prevent child abuse and helps those who have been affected.

Conductor Tracey Holderness and NSPCC fundraiser with the Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir and professional singers at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERConductor Tracey Holderness and NSPCC fundraiser with the Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir and professional singers at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Conductor Tracey Holderness and NSPCC fundraiser with the Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir and professional singers at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Trust managing trustee Sue Benson said: “It was a really special night. The choir have been working really hard to prepare for the concert and sounded fantastic. It was a real treat to have such talented musicians and singers performing with us.

“The feedback from the audience has been very positive and we are so thrilled to have raised so much money for such an important charity. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

