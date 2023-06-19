Harborough concert raises the roof to support children's charity NSPCC

The Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir during their performance at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening

More than £2,000 has been raised for the NSPCC at a charity concert.

The Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir was joined by professional singers and a live band to performed a sold out show at Welland Park Academy’s Octagonal Hall.

The event is understood to have raised some £2,000 for the local NSPCC branch, which works to prevent child abuse and helps those who have been affected.

Conductor Tracey Holderness and NSPCC fundraiser with the Great Bowden Recital Trust adult choir and professional singers at Welland Park Academy on Saturday evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Trust managing trustee Sue Benson said: “It was a really special night. The choir have been working really hard to prepare for the concert and sounded fantastic. It was a real treat to have such talented musicians and singers performing with us.