Harborough community groups, parish councils, schools and charities are invited to apply for a share of £43,000

A pot of £43,000 for local projects is to be handed out to community groups, parish councils, schools and charities in Harborough.

Harborough District Council is inviting applications for its Community Grant Fund.

The inclusive fund is being opened up to voluntary and community groups and made up of funding from the Harborough Lotto and the Government’s New Homes Bonus paid to areas with new housing.

Applications must meet the criteria of enabling a healthy, inclusive, and engaged community – open to all Parishes, and voluntary and community groups:

Improve spaces and places that are important to the community – for example, improvements to parks and community spaces and facilities (except for benches, noticeboards, bins, repairs and maintenance, which will not be funded)

Schemes that support young people aged 11 years old or over, with regard to mental health issues related to anxiety and self-image and projects that help combat childhood inactivity or provide a diversionary activity.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead on wellbeing, communities and housing, said: “It is important we look to improve the wellbeing of people in our communities across the district, particularly young people.

“This is a significant pot of funding and I strongly encourage those with suitable projects, which fit the criteria, to apply.”

Blueprints should be seeking funding up to £2,500 and should be match funded up to 25 per cent.

Applications must be received before the deadline of Friday November 26.

A grants panel will decide who should receive funding - and if part, or all, of the money should be allocated.