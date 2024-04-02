Harborough community groups are invited to apply for funding

Community groups are invited to apply for funding of up to £300 from Harborough Lions Club.

Community support group Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club will give out ten grants to those working to support the community.

President Sarah Hill said: “All groups in and around Market Harborough who work to benefit the community are invited to apply. Volunteer led groups, of whatever size, are especially welcome.”