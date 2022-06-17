Harborough community groups and businesses among 70 winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee awards
By Red Williams
Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:59 pm
A string of outstanding community and voluntary groups as well as businesses from across Harborough are among 70 winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee awards.
They have been handed the coveted accolade for their supreme efforts to improve their communities.
The winners – each representing a year of the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign – have been announced by Mike Kapur, the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire.
And they include the 1st Kibworth Scouts, HAB Anti-Bullying and Mental Health Market Harborough, HFM, Lutterworth Volunteer Centre, Market Harborough Drama Society, South Leicestershire Litter Wombles and Scraptoft Joggers.
Mr Kapur said: “I would like to congratulate all the award winners and nominees."In recent times, we have experienced unprecedented and extraordinarily difficult times and yet throughout, it has been wonderful to see schools, businesses, volunteer and community groups across the city and county have remained unwavering in their commitment to making a big difference in their local communities.
“I'm delighted to shine a spotlight on the outstanding work that takes place and would like to thank everyone who took the time to make a nomination.”Each award winner will be presented with their award by either the Lord-Lieutenant or one of his Deputy Lieutenants later in the year.
The award winners are:
1 1st Kibworth Scouts;
2 After 18 young person's charity in Leicester;
3 Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland;
4 BBC Radio Leicester;
5 Bodie Hodges Foundation, charity in Braunstone Town;