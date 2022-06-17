Harborough community groups and businesses among 70 winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee awards

A string of outstanding community and voluntary groups as well as businesses from across Harborough are among 70 winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee awards.

A string of outstanding community and voluntary groups as well as businesses from across Harborough are among 70 winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee awards.

They have been handed the coveted accolade for their supreme efforts to improve their communities.

The winners – each representing a year of the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign – have been announced by Mike Kapur, the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire.

And they include the 1st Kibworth Scouts, HAB Anti-Bullying and Mental Health Market Harborough, HFM, Lutterworth Volunteer Centre, Market Harborough Drama Society, South Leicestershire Litter Wombles and Scraptoft Joggers.

Mr Kapur said: “I would like to congratulate all the award winners and nominees."In recent times, we have experienced unprecedented and extraordinarily difficult times and yet throughout, it has been wonderful to see schools, businesses, volunteer and community groups across the city and county have remained unwavering in their commitment to making a big difference in their local communities.

“I'm delighted to shine a spotlight on the outstanding work that takes place and would like to thank everyone who took the time to make a nomination.”Each award winner will be presented with their award by either the Lord-Lieutenant or one of his Deputy Lieutenants later in the year.

The award winners are:

1 1st Kibworth Scouts;

2 After 18 young person's charity in Leicester;

3 Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland;

4 BBC Radio Leicester;

5 Bodie Hodges Foundation, charity in Braunstone Town;

6 Bradgate Park Trust's volunteer team;

7 Bright Path Futures, supporting Afghan refugees;

8 Charley Heritage Group;

9 Confident Communities, Coalville;

10 Crown Hills Community College, Leicester;

11 De Montfort University;

12 Desford Scarecrow Festival;

13 Focus Charity, Leicester;

14 Furnley House, Leicester;

15 Girlguiding Leicestershire;

16 Glenfield Community Food Hub;

17 HAB Anti-Bullying and Mental Health, Market Harborough;

18 Harborough FM;

19 Hermitage FM, Coalville;

20 Homestart;

21 Hope Against Cancer, Leicester;

22 Hospice Hope, Coalville;

23 Leicester City Council's volunteering department;

24 Leicester City FC in the Community;

25 Leicester Community Links;

26 Leicestershire and Rutland Community Foundation;

27 Leicestershire Constabulary;

28 Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust;

29 Leicestershire Shared Reading;

30 Life After 50;

31 Loros;

32 Loughborough Leggo Youth;

33 Loughborough Students Union;

34 Lutterworth Volunteer Centre;

35 Market Harborough Drama Society;;

36 Melton Mowbray Lions Club;

37 Menphys;

38 Minibikers, Leicester;

39 Mosaic 1898, Leicester;

40 Mountsorrel Community First Response Team Volunteers;

41 Musical Village Choirs;

42 Newbold Verdon Garden Club;

43 Next Gen Refill Centre;

44 Pathways, Leicester;

45 Pedestrian, Leicester;

46 Project Polska;

47 Prince’s Trust, Leicestershire;

48 Rainbows;

49 Ravenstone Parish Council;

50 Scraptoft Joggers;

51 South Leicestershire Litter Wombles;

52 Sport in Desford;

53 St Philips Centre, Leicester;

54 STEPS;

55 Syston and District Volunteer Centre;

56 The Bell Inn Frisby Community Group;

57 Thringstone Pantomime and Drama Society;

58 Thrussington CE Primary School;

59 Time Out;

60 Ukrainian Centre, Leicester;

61 Vale of Belvoir Lions;

62 VISTA;

63 Voluntary Action Leicester;

64 Walk on the Wild Side, Braunstone Park;

65 Warning Zone, Leicester;

66 Watermead Country Park Parkrun;

67 We Care UK;

68 Wyggeston and Queen Elizabeth I College;

69 Young Leicestershire;