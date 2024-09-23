Harborough communities continue to grapple with flooding after region hit by torrential rain

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a high volume of calls from drivers stranded in flood water.

Authorities are continuing to work hard to repair damage and support Harborough communities impacted by torrential rain.

Businesses premises have been flooded and drivers rescued in Harborough as the UK continues to be hit by a deluge.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to several emergencies across the district including the Red Cow pub in Harborough where 80cm of water needed to be pumped from the cellar.

Two people stranded in flood water were also rescued from the skate park on Farndon Road along with a vehicle stranded in flood water earlier today in Great Glen.

The service says it is inundated with calls of stranded vehicles across Leicestershire this morning, and is urging residents to find alternative routes if they come across flood water.

Authorities are continuing to grapple with flood water as drains across the district have backed up.

Leicestershire County Council said its highway teams were continuing to work hard to clear debris left from flood water and assist the road network.

The team, it said, had been ‘extremely busy’ over the weekend and ‘worked round-the-clock’ to deal with over 200 calls about fallen trees, manhole covers popping off and needing replacing, flooded roads and road traffic collisions

Harborough District Council said while it is ’not generally responsible for clearing road drains’ it is working with agencies to support the community.

It also said it is in contact with the county council with questions on plans to maintain and clean drains and pipework on a regular basis to avoid future issues.

LCC Highways representative Ozzy O’Shea added: “The drains in Market Harborough are regularly cleaned and on our highest priority schedule.

“When manholes and gullies start to surcharge water, it usually indicates the system couldn’t cope with the intensity of rainfall. A total of 66mm of rainfall was reported for Market Harborough in the last 96 hours, equivalent to the usual amount for the month of September.”

There is currently no flood risk warning in place for the district although rain is expected to continue until the evening.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/flooding for information and advice on flood issues.