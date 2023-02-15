Harborough comedian crowned winner of UK Pun Championships - here are his best one-liners

King Pun Lee Brace.

Harborough comedian Lee Brace, aka ‘Attila the Pun’, has been crowned the winner of The UK Pun Championships.

The event, held at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, formed part of the Leicester Comedy Festival earlier this week. Contestants from across the UK were invited to do their worst to mark UKPunDay (Monday February 13).

The live show, hosted by stand-up comic Jason Byrne, follows the format of a rap battle and takes place in a boxing ring surrounded by the

Lee (third from right) with fellow contestants and host Jason Byrne (centre).

audience in the round.

Topics are picked randomly on the night and competitors take it in turns to pun about the chosen subject. The winning puns are chosen by the audience and the winner goes through to the next round, until just two finalists are left.

Award-winning actor and comedian Lee Brace, originally from Market Harborough, was delighted with the win.

He said: “I can’t quite believe I did it! It’s been a lot of fun writing so many puns - over 200 in total - but getting to perform them in front of a sell-out crowd, at De Montfort Hall, in a full-size wrestling ring was something else! Magical!”

Some of the puns that helped Lee take the crown included:

• I took my Spanish friend for a picnic at the weekend. He said “Gracias!” I said, “Yeah, I should have bought a blanket!”

• When I was a kid, my mum used to run a dating site for chickens. She did whatever she could to make hens meet.

• I’ve just applied for a job as a waiter. Well, someone has to put food on the table.

• Whenever there’s an eclipse, my dad starts shaking and twitching. Lunar-tick!

• For Christmas, I bought my girlfriend a book about Hypochondria. Well, what do you buy the woman who has everything?

Lee is now looking forward to performing his new character comedy show, ‘A Night with Ross Feratu and Friends’ this May at Brighton Fringe.