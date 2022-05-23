Harborough churches gear up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June

Churches in Market Harborough are gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June.

Churches in Market Harborough are gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June.

Most churches in the town will be having some kind of Jubilee theme in their normal services as the nation prepares to honour the Queen’s record-breaking reign.

The national celebrations coincide with the major Christian Festival of Pentecost (Whitsun).

The Congregational Church has a Jubilee coffee morning from 10.30am-11.30am on Saturday June 4 in the church garden at the top of the High Street in Market Harborough.

Christchurch, the independent church that meets at the Congregational Church, has a short family service and afternoon tea (sandwiches, scones, cream) from 3pm on Sunday June 5.

St Dionysius, which is also on the High Street, will be serving tea and cake outside in the town centre at 12.30pm after the popular 11.15am service that day.

In Little Bowden there will be a Pentecost Picnic on the green organised by St Nicholas and St Hugh's Church at 4pm on Sunday June 5, with games and live music.

People are being asked to bring their own picnic and chair or rug but hot drinks will be available in the hall.