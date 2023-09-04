News you can trust since 1854
Harborough church with historical musical links will open its doors for tours and craft activities

There will also be cream teas served
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
St Peter's Church
St Peter's Church

A Harborough Church is opening its doors for Heritage Open Days.

St Peter’s in Church Langton – which has famous historic links to musical and artistic creativity – will be open for activities and tours on Sunday September 10 and 17. Cream teas will be held in the community hall between 3pm and 5pm.

The parish church was the first in the country to hold a performance of Handel’s Messiah. The piece was previously only staged in theatres but in 1759 the Reverend William Hanbury allowed a performance in the church.

Tours will take place at 2pm and include chance to see items including the original organ casing and keyboard along with carved figurines, Minton floor tiles and stain glass windows.

There will also be childrens activities between 1.15pm and 2pm including making tissue paper-stained glass windows and tile designs.

St Peter’s is a Grade II-listed church just off the A6. It has a tall 14th century tower which is classed as an ‘imposing landmark in the rolling hills of south Leicestershire’.

A church spokesman said: “A variety of craft activities and tours of the church, based on the theme of creativity, will be available for all the family highlighting the creative aspect of this wonderful church.

“This free event is not to be missed.”

Pre booking for activities is essential and are suitable for up those up to 16-years-old. Under 7s must be accompanied by an adult.

Call Roz Folwell on 01858 545160 or email [email protected] to book.

