Harborough church holds its first coffee morning for over 18 months following the Covid pandemic

You’re being invited to pop along to a Market Harborough church’s first coffee morning for over 18 months following the Covid pandemic.

The much-anticipated coffee, cake and chat get-together is to be held at St Nicholas Church on Rectory Lane in Little Bowden from 10am-1pm on Saturday November 27.

“This will be a truly bonanza occasion," said the church.

“All necessary precautions are being taken for your safety.

“The whole church will be open for people to sit and chat and enjoy their coffee and cake with plenty of space.

“With Christmas only a few weeks away there is going to be a large selection of festive gifts for people to buy with, as usual, proceeds going to church funds.

“Everybody is welcome to come and enjoy.

“Everything is being done to keep everyone safe.