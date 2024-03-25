The Adult Choir, part of the Great Bowden Recital Trust.

Choristers from Harborough’s Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) will be embarking on a melodious adventure in Italy.

Around 50 members, from the trust’s Adult Choir, will be flying out to Umbria for a five-day concert tour of the central region, next month.

The group will be based in a hotel overlooking Lake Trasimeno and will be performing in the historic centre of Florence before joining forces with local choir I Cantori di Perugia.

The choir’s third and final performance will take place in a theatre in Tuoro, a small town on the banks of Lake Trasimeno.

Members will also have a chance to explore the area with excursions to a vineyard and to Isola Maggiore, the largest of the islands in Lake Trasimeno.

GBRT’s managing trustee and tour organiser Sue Benson said: “Tours are a fantastic way to bring our choir closer together. We enjoy spending time together as much as we enjoy

singing together and we are very excited to be visiting this very beautiful part of Italy to share the joy of music.”

The Harborough- based Great Bowden Recital Trust aims to promote music development, appreciation and inclusion. It runs five choirs and ensembles for adults and young people, organises workshops, concerts, concert tours and competitions and provides funding for instrumental and vocal lessons for young musicians who would not otherwise be able to afford them.