Harborough choir perform in public for the first time in almost two years

The Harborough Singers have had to practice in a barn during the restrictions.

A renowned Harborough choir hit all the high notes as they gave their first stirring public performance for almost two years.

The 30-strong Harborough Singers brought the house down at St Andrew’s Parish Church at Lyddington in Rutland on Saturday evening (October 30).

The gifted group of friends’ theme for their long-anticipated special comeback night following the Covid pandemic was ‘Music for the Soul’.

And both the choir and musical director Charlie Penn-Jones were thrilled to perform live again as the appreciative audience lapped up their return to action.

The programme featured a varied selection of contemplative and uplifting music.

Contemporary composer Cecilia McDowell’s Magnificat set the mood for the evening with the Harborough Singers performing their sectional pieces with their usual “balance and sensitivity”.

They also rose to the challenge of Whitacre’s moving Five Hebrew Love songs as they sang them in Hebrew.

English-styled folk songs The Keel Row, Afton Water and I love my Love were evening highlights along with American composer Stephen Paulus’s The Road Home.