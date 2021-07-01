Harborough choir finally gets back together - by meeting in a barn

The Harborough Singers have net up again - in a barn.

Some people are accused of having been born in a barn – this group is singing in a barn.

But the Harborough Singers aren’t fussed – they’re just overjoyed to be making music together again.

The 30-strong choir has been staying tuned in by meeting up regularly on Zoom throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The talented bunch of friends were setting up an exciting return to holding regular rehearsals in a church hall when they were hit by the Government’s latest lockdown U-turn.

Amateur choirs wanting to sing indoors were restricted to just six singers.

The long-awaited rehearsal of the Harborough Singers looked set to be put back again.

But then Sue and Phil Johnson at Great Easton, near Market Harborough, kindly provided a very unusual rehearsal venue – a large open-sided tractor shed at Rectory Farm.

Open to the elements except rain, the barn’s proving a real lifesaver.

“We were so excited that we’d be able to meet again - and absolutely determined to make it as safe as possible,” said choir member Gill Guest.

“We were socially distanced and all did a Covid test before travelling.

“I was on tenterhooks waiting the 30 minutes for my result in case it was positive and I couldn’t go.

“It’s been brilliant to be singing again,” added Gill.

“We’d all missed it so much.