The Harborough Singers, famous for their love of cake and singing in about equal measure, are tuning up to journey out to Tuscany.

The choir will perform concerts in Montecatini, Pistoia and Lucca Cathedral, enjoy a trip on a funicular railway and explore Florence and Pisa.