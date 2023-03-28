Harborough children's author pens book with an environmental angle
The book is for five to eight-year-olds
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST
A children’s author from Harborough is publishing a new book with an environmental angle.
Stephanie J Mitchell - who goes under the pen name Jane Marriner – will have Whither Wander Wood released by Austin Macauley on Friday (March 31).
She said: “The story involves animals and humans interacting to combat or avert negative environmental issues with humour for children to appreciate in both story and illustrations.”
