Stephanie J Mitchell goes under the pen name Jane Marriner

A children’s author from Harborough is publishing a new book with an environmental angle.

Stephanie J Mitchell - who goes under the pen name Jane Marriner – will have Whither Wander Wood released by Austin Macauley on Friday (March 31).

She said: “The story involves animals and humans interacting to combat or avert negative environmental issues with humour for children to appreciate in both story and illustrations.”