Harborough children's author pens book with an environmental angle

The book is for five to eight-year-olds

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST
Stephanie J Mitchell goes under the pen name Jane Marriner
A children’s author from Harborough is publishing a new book with an environmental angle.

Stephanie J Mitchell - who goes under the pen name Jane Marriner – will have Whither Wander Wood released by Austin Macauley on Friday (March 31).

She said: “The story involves animals and humans interacting to combat or avert negative environmental issues with humour for children to appreciate in both story and illustrations.”

Click here to order or find out more.

