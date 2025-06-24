Harborough charity thanks public after surgery saves abandoned dog on death’s door

Aptly named Lucky is living her best life following a deadly infection. Photo - Dogz Dinner MH

Harborough pet foodbank Dogz Dinner has thanked the community after confirming abandoned dog ‘Lucky’ pulled through a deadly infection.

Lucky was found struggling near the A6 by a passerby who took her to the organisation for help.

The dog, who at the time was suspected pregnant, had a severely swollen belly and was secreting what the team thought was milk.

Lucky was taken to Stoley’s Vets, in Corby, which kindly provided £1,500 worth of scans and blood tests for free.

They discovered she had a uterine infection, following a pregnancy, and was not expected to pull through.

However, thanks to kind-hearted community, Lucky had an operation, costing £1,500, and made a smooth recovery.

Founder Lisa Parratt said: “We’re so blessed to have the community we do in Market Harborough. It’s been amazing to go from someone finding her on the A6, to taking her to the vet and being told about the infection. We literally thought she was going to die. It was touch and go for the first week, she was so swollen with infection, we didn’t think she’d make it.

“She’s shocked us all and she’s gone from not having a great outlook to living her best life.”

And, if that wasn’t lucky enough, the pooch has already found her forever home with charity volunteers Luke and Kaleigh, who have decided to take her in permanently after initially volunteering to foster her.

And Lisa says she’s gone from death’s door to ‘being the boss of the family’, with a newfound love for toys.

She is hoping to arrange a ‘meet and greet with Lucky’ as a thank you to those who donated.

“We’re hoping in future, when the weather’s not so warm, we can organise a meet and greet for people who have supported her and made donations to her.”

The organisation has been in touch with the RSPCA and the council to look into Lucky’s circumstances.

Follow Dogz Dinner MH CIC on Facebook for updates and to learn more about the charity’s work.

The charity is the UK’s first pet food bank, providing accessory and food donations to animal charities.