Harborough charity honoured with the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

A charity in Market Harborough has been honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Harborough Morsbags was named among the six latest Leicestershire winners of the award, to mark the King's birthday.

The charity is part of a national Morsbag movement, making and distributing fabric bags to reduce the use of plastics.

Harborough Morsbag was involved from very early on in the campaign, launching in 2008, and the local 'pod' is part of Sustainable Harborough Community.

Speaking about the award, they said: "Thank you to everyone who over the years has supported us."

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. They are equivalent to an MBE for voluntary groups. Formerly, these awards were known as the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. Recipients are announced each year on November 14, the King’s Birthday.

Representatives of Harborough Morsbag will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant, and two volunteers will be invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2025 along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE CStJ, said: “I am delighted that so many of Leicestershire’s wonderful voluntary groups have received the recognition they deserve in this year of the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service. This award is a fitting tribute to their compassion, dedication, and selflessness in helping others. I am eagerly looking forward to presenting the awards and meeting the volunteers who dedicate their time to others.”