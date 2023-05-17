News you can trust since 1854
Harborough causes benefit from cash-splashing fundraising event

Plans already in the pipeline for next fundraiser

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:39 BST
Rotary Club of Market Harborough with all the recipients before the SwiMarathon presentation at Market Harborough Golf Club.Rotary Club of Market Harborough with all the recipients before the SwiMarathon presentation at Market Harborough Golf Club.
The cash was splashed between local Harborough causes benefitting from a fundraising ‘SwiMarathon’.

On Monday (May 15), the community came together to celebrate the annual swimming competition, organised by Harborough Rotary Club, and held at the town’s leisure centre. Representatives from 20 causes were handed grants from the event’s fundraising pot of £6,000.

Each grant recipient gave a small speech and revealed how the grant money would be spent. They included Guides, Scouts, Brownies, Leicester Wildlife Hospital, counselling provider The Bower House, Shopmobility and Great Bowden Flower Guild, to name a few.

The competition brings together swimming teams from local businesses, schools and clubs - including some Rotarians - and their families and friends. Each team swims in one lane of the pool for one hour.

The two-day event, held in March, marks a decade of the swimming competition, which has raised a total of nearly £80,000.

The 2024 event will take place next March.

