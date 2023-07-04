Harborough carpenter helps put a local headteacher in the stocks!
£600 was raised
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
A headteacher was put in the stocks – thanks to a local carpenter!
Children threw wet sponges at Wycliffe Primary School headteacher Lee Evans as part of the school’s sport day which raised £600.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And it was Harborough carpenter Daniel Sumner who made the wooden stocks for the occasion.
A PTA spokesman said: “The headteacher was a great sport and sat for over an hour while most of the students in the school took turns throwing wet sponges at him.”