Harborough carpenter helps put a local headteacher in the stocks!

£600 was raised
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
A headteacher was put in the stocks – thanks to a local carpenter!

Children threw wet sponges at Wycliffe Primary School headteacher Lee Evans as part of the school’s sport day which raised £600.

And it was Harborough carpenter Daniel Sumner who made the wooden stocks for the occasion.

A PTA spokesman said: “The headteacher was a great sport and sat for over an hour while most of the students in the school took turns throwing wet sponges at him.”

