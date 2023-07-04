Headteacher Lee Evans in the stocks

A headteacher was put in the stocks – thanks to a local carpenter!

Children threw wet sponges at Wycliffe Primary School headteacher Lee Evans as part of the school’s sport day which raised £600.

And it was Harborough carpenter Daniel Sumner who made the wooden stocks for the occasion.

