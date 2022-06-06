Harborough Carnival is going ahead on Saturday for the first time in three years

Market Harborough Carnival is going ahead in the town on Saturday (June 11) for the first time in three years.

The event’s organisers are gearing up to stage an action-packed extravaganza to rock Market Harborough after roaring back from the brink.

The town’s all-singing all-dancing spectacular was hanging by a thread just a month ago after their main sponsor dropped out at the last minute – costing them £10,000.

But the volunteers who power the carnival pulled out all the stops to overcome the huge late blow and plug the cash gap.

Today Paul Milligan, 39, chair of the carnival’s committee, told the Harborough Mail: “We’ve performed miracles – and we can’t wait to go into action on Saturday.

“The latest weather forecast’s looking sunny and warm all day – so let’s go!

“Our special run will be starting off from Symington’s Rec on St Mary’s Road at 10am.

“Our ever-popular parade – with live music - will leave Bowden Lane at 11.30am.

“We’ll have about 20 floats from local schools and businesses sweeping through the town centre,” said Paul.

“The parade will then move on to Coventry Road before heading along Farndon Road, Welland Park Road, Northampton Road and St Mary’s Road.

“It should pitch up at Symington’s Rec at about 1.30pm.

“We’ll have loads of amazing entertainment at the showground.

“Live music, street food vendors, fairground rides, children’s activity tents, 50-60 trade stalls – they’ll all be there.

“And we’ll be at the Rec till 8.30pm so it’s going to be a full day of laughs, fun, thrills and spills.

“We’d also like to thank all our sponsors for coming forward and helping to make the carnival happen.”

Local singer Chloe Bibby, 25, said she’s looking forward to starring on stage at the town’s first carnival since 2019.

“I have lived in and around Market Harborough all my life so I can't wait to perform to my home crowd!

“I will also be singing my single ‘live for you’ which I wrote during the Covid lockdowns,” said Chloe.