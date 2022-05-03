Harborough Carnival ‘hanging in the balance’ after being hit by a devastating late blow - now organisers need your help to rescue it

Harborough Carnival in 2019

The organisers of Market Harborough Carnival are fighting a desperate battle to raise £4,000 to stage it next month after they’ve been hit by a devastating late blow.

They are pulling out all the stops to rescue the action-packed show-stopping extravaganza after their main sponsor has dropped out with just weeks to go – costing them £10,000.

Today Paul Milligan, chair of the carnival’s committee, said they have already managed to rake in about £6,000 as they work round the clock to save the town’s spectacular show on Saturday June 11.

“It’s fair to say that right now the carnival that we all love is hanging in the balance – it’s hanging by a thread.

“But we are fighting tooth and nail to pull ourselves back from the brink and go ahead as planned next month,” Paul told the Harborough Mail.

“Our main sponsor, a local business in Market Harborough, has hit a tough time themselves and cannot now support us.

“That’s cost us £10,000 – and it’s obviously very late in the day. It’s disastrous.

“But on the positive side, I let people know through social media of our terrible plight last Friday (April 29).

“I said that we are looking to secure 20 affiliates each sponsoring us to the tune of £500.

“And within hours and across the weekend people have been coming forward to offer us the cash.

“The public response has been fantastic and I can’t thank them enough,” said Paul.

“We are now actively trying to raise another £4,000 to make this happen.

“We are getting there.

“But this week will be absolutely crucial, it will be make or break.

“So I’m appealing to local people, businesses and organisations - please get in touch with us now if you can give us £500.

“Our carnival in Market Harborough stretches back over 100 years.

“It’s always a great day out and we’re very proud of it – and it will be a huge shame if we are forced to call it off.”

Paul set out exactly why they need to rack up £10,000 to stage the carnival for the first time since 2019.

“It costs £4,500 to close the roads in and around the town centre for the parade, £3,000 to bring in toilets, £2,000 for the stage and about £1,000 for insurance.

“We are also putting on a 10K race on the day, costing runners £22 each.

“But we have to fork out for the runners in advance before their entry money comes in.

“So we really are in a race against time here ourselves,” said the carnival chief.

“We have a committee meeting on Sunday evening (May 8) and we’ll decide then if we can do it or not.

“We’ll have a funfair at Symington’s Rec, live music all day, loads for kids to do, brilliant floats, it’ll be an amazing day for the whole of Market Harborough.

“So please help us raise £10,000 - and save this year’s carnival,” pleaded Paul.