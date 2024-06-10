Harborough Carnival 2024 in pictures: From colourful float parade to fairground fun

Residents and visitors flocked to experience all the fun of the fair – from the traditional float parade and the 10km fun run to the popular Green Street and live music entertainment.
Hundreds of families lined the route of the 60-minute parade as a number of floats from schools, charities and community organisations swept through the town centre.
And this year, the festival celebrated a ‘health and wellbeing theme’, including a number of taster sessions including herbal tea tasting, pilates and meditation.
The Green Street area returned to kick of Green Week, a national campaign encouraging people to take steps to help reduce global warming.
And, in keeping with the health and wellbeing theme, proceedings from this year’s event will fund defibrillators around the town.