News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Harborough care home residents take on charity walk to raise awareness of dementia

One resident is 101-years-old.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Residents celebrate crossing the finish lineResidents celebrate crossing the finish line
Residents celebrate crossing the finish line

Dementia care home residents have taken on a 2.5km walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s.

Four residents took on the walk at Abbey Park in Leicester. One is aged 101 and took part in her wheelchair.

She and another woman were pushed around the course by staff, with another two residents walking.

Activity co-ordinator Karen Davis said: “One of our residents with COPD and dementia completed the whole course on foot.

“All received medals and loved it – our eldest resident was even singing.”

Related topics:Leicester