Harborough care home residents take on charity walk to raise awareness of dementia
One resident is 101-years-old.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Dementia care home residents have taken on a 2.5km walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s.
Four residents took on the walk at Abbey Park in Leicester. One is aged 101 and took part in her wheelchair.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She and another woman were pushed around the course by staff, with another two residents walking.
Activity co-ordinator Karen Davis said: “One of our residents with COPD and dementia completed the whole course on foot.
“All received medals and loved it – our eldest resident was even singing.”