Harborough care home residents take on charity walk to raise awareness of dementia

Residents celebrate crossing the finish line

Dementia care home residents have taken on a 2.5km walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s.

Four residents took on the walk at Abbey Park in Leicester. One is aged 101 and took part in her wheelchair.

She and another woman were pushed around the course by staff, with another two residents walking.

Activity co-ordinator Karen Davis said: “One of our residents with COPD and dementia completed the whole course on foot.