Market Harborough’s Macmillan Cancer Support group raised £25,000 last year.

The local branch of the charity held its 51st AGM and revealed after two difficult years of fund-raising they generated the impressive total in 2022.

Chairman Eunice Loney said: “In Leicestershire 5,000 people are diagnosed every year with cancer and 36,000 are living with and beyond cancer.