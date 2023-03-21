Harborough cancer support group raised £25,000 last year
Charity held its 51st AGM
Market Harborough’s Macmillan Cancer Support group raised £25,000 last year.
The local branch of the charity held its 51st AGM and revealed after two difficult years of fund-raising they generated the impressive total in 2022.
Chairman Eunice Loney said: “In Leicestershire 5,000 people are diagnosed every year with cancer and 36,000 are living with and beyond cancer.
“This is expected to rise to 52,000 by 2030. Macmillan is there for every stage of their cancer journey - emotionally, practically, physically and financially. “