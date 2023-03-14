Patrick Kershaw meets cadets

More than 100 cadets have found out more about becoming a Red Arrow and joining the Royal Air Force.

Flight Lieutenant Helen Greaves from Market Harborough Squadron organised the event with pilot Flight Lieutenant Patrick Kershaw.

It saw cadets from Corby, Market Harborough, Daventry and Kettering meet the pilot and hear about his journey into the RAF and Red Arrows.

He joined the Royal Air Force in 2006 and was selected to fly Tornado jets, which saw him take part in operations over North Africa and the Middle East. He then applied to the Red Arrows and joined as ‘Red 3’ during the 2022 season. This year will be his second time on the team undertaking a new role as ‘Red 5’.

Lt Kershaw said: “It is always an honour and a privilege to meet cadets across the RAFAC organisation. Their interest in the Royal Air Force, and the Red Arrows team always makes for a fun and interesting talk, and their questions are often challenging, but rewarding to answer.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the cadets and it is my hope that a visit from serving members of the Red Arrows and wider armed forces will inspire these cadets; who are very much the future of the country; to strive to reach their goals, and let nothing stand in their way.

