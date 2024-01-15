Harborough businesswoman named as one of the country's top female entrepreneurs

Jen Parker has been named one of the UK's top female entrepreneurs

A businesswoman from Harborough has been named one of the UK’s top female entrepreneurs.

Jen Parker founded Fuzzy Flamingo in 2017, to provide self-publishing authors with editing, design and book launching services.

And now she has been chosen by Small Business Britain – champion of small UK businesses - as one of 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs across the country.

Jen was recognised for her work delivering talks on the importance of telling your story and living and working with chronic illness and disability.

She has also written and published her own book ‘UNFLIP: changing your life after a life-changing diagnosis’ in a bid to raise awareness of her conditions and help others with chronic illness.

Jen said: “I am over the moon to have been selected alongside these inspiring women. Not only is it a huge boost for me and my business, but I hope it will increase visibility and awareness around hidden disabilities.”

The campaign aims to raise awareness of female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.