Harborough business named best sustainable business in the UK by Muddy Stilettos

Eco Village was voted the best sustainable business in the UK

A Harborough businesses has been named the best sustainable business in the UK in National Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The lifestyle website with more than 1.2million monthly readers is known for its annual, regional awards.

But for the first time this year it held its national awards the find the ‘best of the best’ regional winners.

And among them was Harborough’s Eco Village, which scooped the title of Best Sustainable Business.

Based on St Mary’s Road, it is home to local artisan creators, producers and entrepreuneurs with a focus on eco-lifestyle. It also regularly hosts local events.

Eco Village spokeswoman Janet Buckett said: “It was a lovely surprise and great to have what we do recognised nationally.

“Across 28 counties the Muddy Stiletto editors selected five finalists from this year's county awards to put forward for consideration for a national award.

“We were delighted to be selected as a finalist in the Sustainable Business category alongside businesses from Devon, Essex, Berkshire and Notts & Derby.

“It's a great end to the year that has also seen us launch our Community Fridge, Community Cafe, hold our first Pumpkin Fest and be involved in the successful Harborough Big Green Week.”

The regional awards held earlier this year saw more than 750,000 readers across the 28 Muddy counties vote for their favourite independent businesses.

The national winners were then decided by the title’s founder and editor-in-chief Hero Brown along with the team of regional editors.

Hero said: “I set up the Muddy Stilettos Awards nine years ago to give local, lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are. The quality of the regional award winners has been so high over the years that it made sense to recognise and celebrate ‘the best of the best’ with a National Awards 2022.

“Massive congratulations to all 27 national Muddy Stilettos award winners for 2022. You really are inspirational businesses, and your amazing creativity, passion and hard work has made you worthy winners of the inaugural awards 2022.”