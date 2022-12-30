Toasting 21 years of Duncan Murray Wines with a few guests

A Harborough business is celebrating 21 years trading in the town.

Duncan Murray Wines was founded in 2001 by husband and wife team Duncan and Megan Murray. It is still based on Adam and Eve Street in the town centre.

The pair discovered their love for wine while working at independent vineyard Domaine du Poujol in Montpellier where they spent two years increasing their knowledge and passion for the wine trade.

The duo say they wanted to open a store stocking some of the best wines available.

Megan said: “We wanted it to be a store we would want to shop in, and less of the formality.”

And since then the team has gone from strength to strength, winning a host of awards including Retailer of the Year in the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

It was part of their informal attitude which won the pair the award, explaining to judges about the care in the selection of wines in the shop and their dedicated customer service – even providing toys for children so parents can take their time to browse.

They also hold free tastings and masterclasses at the shop to educate customers in selected drinks, and have been praised in industry magazines for their infectious enthusiasm.

And the team is also known locally for its tireless fund-raising, previously raising some £14,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by taking part in ‘Mo’vember’ and taking on charity bike rides.