Harborough brother of late Hollywood star Alan Rickman speaks out ahead of actor's diaries being released

Mike Rickman at his home in Medbourne. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Harborough brother of late Hollywood star Alan Rickman has spoken out ahead of the actor’s diaries being released as a book.

The diaries have been combined into book ‘Madly Deeply’, which is set to be released on October 2.

And while brother Michael Rickman is yet to read the book, he is looking forward to its release later this year.

The 74-year-old, who lives in Medbourne and was very close to the Die Hard and Harry Potter actor, said: “The book has been put together by Alan’s wife Rima who has worked with the publisher looking through his 18 diaries to decide what they want to include in the book. It has taken a long time to do because there were so many diaries.

“I’m looking forward to reading it. Alan wrote wonderfully well and also directed along with acting, so I am sure it will feature lots of recollections of his time on set.

“It’s not only going to contain his thoughts but some of his drawings too, as he was a gifted artist who studied at Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art.”

A book launch is set to be held at the British Film Institute in October with Michael and other family attending the event.

He has welcomed news it will include a presence from charity Pancreatic Cancer UK – the illness his brother died of.

Michael said: “Alan died of pancreatic cancer and we have lost several members of our family to it. I regularly get tested for this type of cancer too.

“It’s great there will be a presence from the charity there, which Alan’s wife Reema is a trustee of.

And the Harborough district councillor for the Nevill ward expects the event will also be attended some of his late brother’s co-stars.

He said: “At the launch there will also be a screening of ‘Truly, Madly, Deeply’ and I am sure his former co-stars will attend. It’s a kind of tribute to him.

“Emma Thompson and Sir Ian McKellen both spoke at his funeral so I am expecting they will go, along with some of the Harry Potter cast.”

High-level tennis coach Michael previously taught at Vanderbilt Raquet Club in London and Sheen Lawn Tennis Club. He was also recognised as the best racquet stringer in the world for many Wimbledon champions and was previously asked to carry out the role at the US Open.

He moved to Medbourne from London some 30 years ago when his mother became sick with lung condition emphysema and needed to leave the city.

It was then Michael decided to live in Harborough after falling in love with the area when he used to visit for weekends to go horse riding.

He was his mother’s carer until she sadly passed away, and would enjoy family Christmases here with his brother and the whole family, who always said Medbourne is ‘a beautiful place’.