T.J has released his debut essay in time for Christmas.

Harborough-born author TJ Johnson has published his debut essay.

The writer’s essay Recognition in Modern Media considers writing in the modern age when TJ says publishers have oversaturated the market with ‘profit books’ aimed at mainstream consumption. He asks the question ‘what is there to keep writers from quitting?’

TJ, who is the head of philosophy for the magazine The Philosophical Rambler, began writing the academic essay in 2021.

He told the Mail it was originally scheduled for February 2023 but he decided against it because ‘more could be done’ and it ‘wasn’t his best work’.

It was officially published on December 10.

The magazine editor first began writing science fiction short stories when he was in secondary school. And as he progressed through the years he found a keen interest in Russian Literature, philosophy and academic books.