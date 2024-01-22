Harborough bereavement charity receives £4,500 boost thanks to local woman

A Harborough bereavement charity has received a £4,750 boost thanks to a local woman’s fundraising efforts.

Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide in Market Harborough has received to the donation from Carole Tilley.

To raise the money she organised a sponsored walk which raised £4,000, and was boosted by an extra £750 by community-based charity Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes of Market Harborough.

Carole said: “A big thank you for all the ladies and men who took park in the sponsored walk which helped us raise an amazing amount.

“We had brilliant support from Jan and Tim from the Nelson, absolutely amazing support from the people and the companies in Market Harborough, who are all fantastic and donated to this cause.

“A big thank you to Phil McKnight of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes of Market Harborough for their donation which brought the grand total up to £4,750 which was presented to the Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide in Market Harborough.

“I’ve been raising money for various charities for an amazing 50 years and hope to carry on for another 30 years.”

Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide in Market Harborough supports adults impacted by suicide loss.

Charity volunteer Tiffany Smith said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you firstly to Carole and everyone that’s took part in the sponsored walk and also to the Buffaloes of Market Harborough, the money raised is truly incredible, we really appreciate it.