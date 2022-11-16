Joules

About 400 people work at the fashion and homeware's Rockingham Road headquarters - and about 1,600 jobs at its distribution centre in Corby are at risk.

The Joules Group includes 132 Joules stores with an online business, and also runs the online-only Garden Trading Company.

Its shops and online store will remain open while options for the business are assessed, including it being sold as a going concern.

Will Wright, Ryan Grant and Chris Pole from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Joules Group plc earlier today (Wednesday).

Will Wright said: “Joules is one of the most recognisable names on the high street, with a unique brand identity and loyal customer base.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern during this vitally important Christmas trading period while we assess options for the Group, including a possible sale.

“Since the Group’s announcement on Monday, we have had an overwhelming amount of interest from interested parties. We will be working hard over the days ahead to assess this interest, but at this stage we are optimistic that we will be able to secure a future for this great British brand.”

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “It is encouraging to hear from the administrators that there have been an overwhelming amount of interest from interested parties.

“Given what a great business it has been and how well loved it is not just locally but nationally, I really hope that some way through can be found for the firm

“The administrators say they are optimistic they will be able to secure a future for this great brand. Lets hope they are right and that can happen with as little disruption as possible for Joules’ staff locally.”

Administrators say shops and concessions will remain open and orders placed online will be delivered.