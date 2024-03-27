Harborough-based Learn Academies Trust bids farewell to its founding leader

Learn-AT’s Director of Operations Wayne Burbidge with Gillian Weston, Dr Stef Edwards and Steve Roddy.

Friends and associates from Learn Academies Trust schools gathered at Great Bowden Academy to say thank you and farewell to the Trust’s founding leader Dr Stef Edwards.

Dr Edwards was instrumental in the Learn Academies Trust’s (Learn-AT) creation in 2016, bringing together seven church and community primary schools across Harborough to work together and share knowledge and resources.

The trust has since grown to 19 member schools from across Leicestershire and Leicester city, making it one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the country.

Chair of trustees Jeremy Benson said: “The whole Learn-AT community – including parents and staff, but most importantly a generation of children - owes a huge debt of gratitude to Stef for her vision, integrity and commitment over the eight years since Learn-AT was created. In that time she has led the trust through some major challenges, notably the Covid pandemic, always with a focus on providing the best education we can for the children - now nearly 4,000, across 19 schools - in our care. We wish Stef the very best for her well-deserved retirement.”

Dr Edwards will step down from her role in early April.