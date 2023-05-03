Harborough-based counselling charity receives award recognising its work

HAB Anti bullying has been recognised for its work

A Harborough-based charity has received an award recognising its work.

HAB Anti-bullying provides free counselling services for those going through mental health, bullying, bereavement or domestic abuse issues.

And the Leicestershire-based charity recently received the Queen's Jubilee Business and Community Award, presented by the deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire. Richard Brooks.

Charity founder Marie Connor said: “Our charity has worked tirelessly over the last few years to help, support and offer our counselling services, which are all free as we pay costs directly to counsellors.

“Due to the pandemic we have been overwhelmed with people needing our free services and we have worked continuously to help all those who need us.

“With the pandemic and cost of living crisis we have never been so busy.”

