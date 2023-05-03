News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Harborough-based counselling charity receives award recognising its work

HAB Anti-bullying provides free counselling services for those going through mental health, bullying, bereavement or domestic abuse issues.

By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:21 BST
HAB Anti bullying has been recognised for its workHAB Anti bullying has been recognised for its work
HAB Anti bullying has been recognised for its work

A Harborough-based charity has received an award recognising its work.

HAB Anti-bullying provides free counselling services for those going through mental health, bullying, bereavement or domestic abuse issues.

And the Leicestershire-based charity recently received the Queen's Jubilee Business and Community Award, presented by the deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire. Richard Brooks.

Charity founder Marie Connor said: “Our charity has worked tirelessly over the last few years to help, support and offer our counselling services, which are all free as we pay costs directly to counsellors.

Most Popular

“Due to the pandemic we have been overwhelmed with people needing our free services and we have worked continuously to help all those who need us.

“With the pandemic and cost of living crisis we have never been so busy.”

Visit www.hab-antibullying.com to find out more about the charity or donate.

Related topics:HarboroughLeicestershireQueen