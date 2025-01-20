Harborough-based charity launches Snowdrop Appeal to bring families hope this winter

Photo by Presian Nedyalkov on Unsplash.

Family support charity Home-Start South Leicestershire has launched its annual Snowdrop Appeal.

The Harborough-based charity aims to help families give their children the best start in life in the face of emotional and practical struggles including financial, health and isolation.

And its Snowdrop Appeal, in its fifth year running, aims to raise awareness and donations, during the challenging winter months post-Christmas.

This year, the appeal aims to reach a target of £1,000 which will be directed towards financially vulnerable families.

So far, £130 has been raised.

Manager Stella Renwick told the Mail: “Our Snowdrop Appeal focuses on resilience through those dark months, and regrowth and birth in the spring.

“We need to help push that message and if people can support us, it gives us hope we can still be here to give others the hope they need.”

Visit home-startsouthleics.org.uk for more information and localgiving.org/fundraising/snowdrop25 to donate to the appeal.