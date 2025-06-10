Harborough-based charity launches project to boost volunteer numbers across the region

The charity supports struggling families.

Harborough-based charity, Home-Start, is supporting local organisations to recruit more volunteers.

Alongside the project, which is in collaboration with Harborough District Council, the charity is also promoting volunteering opportunities across the district.

Home-Start South Leicestershire manager Stella Renwick said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for organisations to seek support with volunteer recruitment, development and retention; or for businesses to find out more about employer-supported volunteering.”

Those interested in volunteering locally, or developing their volunteer base can contact [email protected]

Charity representatives will also be on hand for an in-person chat at Market Harborough Indoor Market on Tuesday June 10, from 9am, or at Market Harborough Carnival on Saturday June 14, at The Cube on Symington Recreation Ground.

The project will be ongoing until March next year.

The charity celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. It started life in 1984 in a small, rented office, supporting 38 families with the help of 20 volunteers. Last year, it supported over 150 families, despite no guarantee of regular funding.