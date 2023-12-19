Harborough-based charity calls on male volunteers to benefit struggling families and 'isolated dads'

The charity says some families could benefit from a positive male role model

The charity wants more male representation.

A Harborough-based charity helping families with young children is calling for men to join its team.

Home-Start South Leicestershire says it is specifically looking for men to volunteer to help struggling families.

Charity manager Stella Renwick said “We have a fantastic team of volunteers, and have had a few men join us, but men are definitely under-represented here and there is absolutely a role for men to help local families.

“Some fathers who are the main or sole carers of their young children can feel very isolated in the role, or there are families with children who would really benefit from a positive male role model.”

The charity offers a training course to give volunteers the tools they need to help struggling families, including a new Financial 1st Aid resource to provide emotional and practical support, particularly with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The charity supports families with young children by providing home visits for those struggling with issues such as bereavement, financial insecurity, mental health issues and postnatal illness among others.

Those with a couple of hours a week to spare and experience of parenting and who would like to make new connections in the community can find more information on the charity website.

The charity, which recently turned 50, comprises a network of branches helping families across the UK, with its HQ based in Leicestershire.