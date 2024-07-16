Harborough-based anti-bullying charity's cash boost will fund more counselling services

The team were presented with the cheque from Harborough Building Society.

An anti-bullying charity in Harborough will be able to help more people thanks to a much-needed cash boost.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HAB – Anti-bullying and Mental Health recently received £7,000 from Harborough Building Society.

The extra cash will go towards providing more counselling services across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent counsellors cost between £50 and £70 per hour, with the average counselling grant covering six sessions or more.

The service aims to support those impacted by bullying issues, mental health, bereavement, domestic abuse and disabilities, and who cannot access counselling due to NHS waiting lists and costs.

A spokesperson said: “Hab are busier than ever and the support from Harborough Building society ensures we have vital funds to continue supporting people who need it the most.

“We also hope to run mediation sessions from the Market Harborough Building Society with one of the independent counsellors. This is free of charge. The venue is a beautiful and friendly space, and their ethos on well-being and communities is fantastic.”