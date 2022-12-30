Joe Dryland is a finalist in the Master Barber of the Year awards.

A Harborough barber has been named one of the best in the UK.

Joe Dryland has made it through to the finals of British Master Barber of the Year – he is one of six finalists from hundreds of entrants across the UK.

The barber works at Ripley’s Gentlemen’s Barbershop in Market Harborough and has been cutting and styling hair for eight years.

He said: ‘The idea of being able to make a living doing something creative and sociable really drew me in.

“I went to college to get my qualification and put all my time into continuing to learn and to be the best I can be at what I do. I am very proud to be named a British Master Barber of the Year finalist.”

The awards showcase, promote and support UK barbering talent.