Harborough Band members to perform 8-hour fundraising 'band-at-thon' this Saturday

Harborough residents are being treated to an eight-hour ‘Band-a-thon’ this weekend.

Members of Harborough Band will be performing in the heart of the town, under the Old Grammar School Museum, on Saturday (August 17).

The fundraising event will raise money to buy replacement equipment and instruments needed for future performances.

The band can take donations on the day or via an online fundraising page.

It is also calling for called for sponsorship opportunities from local companies in exchange for publicity on the day.

Visit the-harborough-band.sumupstore.com to make a donation online.

The brass band first formed on May 11 1897, going on to perform regularly in the town and surrounding area.

The group often hosts concerts, plays at fetes and Christmas events as well as performing small jobs for the community, like entertaining care home residents on Sundays.

Follow Harborough Band on Facebook for more information and updates.