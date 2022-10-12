Harborough Band celebrates 125 years with anniversary concert

The band is celebrating 125 years

A brass band is celebrating 125 years in Harborough with a concert.

Harborough Band formed on May 11 1897 and performs regularly in the town and surrounding area.

And to celebrate its anniversary the band is holding a concert on Saturday October 15 at 7.30pm at Market Harborough Methodist Church.

It comes hot off its success at the National Brass Band Championships where they placed 6th best second section band in the country.

The band plays music from marches and overtures to classic pieces, popular hits and music from tv and film.

Spokeswoman Maisie Lee said: “Fresh from our success at the nationals, we are hosting our 125th anniversary concert.

“Please come and celebrate with us and join us.”