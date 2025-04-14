Harborough author's latest book tackles online pressure on teens and dangers of viral challenges

Tamsin is releasing her fifth book aimed at teens and 'tweens'.

An author from Market Harborough is releasing her fifth book aimed at young people.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamsin Winter’s latest teen tale I DARE YOU is coming out on May 8 courtesy of Usborne Publishing.

The writer is known for her social media-centered stories, and the pressure of the online world on teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her new book follows spotlight-loving Willow and Alma who begin filming dares in a bid to go viral on social media.

As their challenges get more extreme, their fan base grows until the ultimate dare threatens to ruin their friendship and destroy their ambitions.

As part of the launch, Tamsin is visiting Robert Smyth Academy and Kibworth Mead Academy to talk about the issues dealt with in her books – from social media and body image and the pressure of fitting in. She will also highlight the benefits of reading to pupils.

Tamsin is also joining Kibworth Books on Thursday on June 19, for Indie Bookshop Week, to talk about her book and its themes.