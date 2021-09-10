Harborough author's first picture book is inspired by town park’s beautiful trees

Jenni Robson has written her new children’s book The Chestnut Tree.

A gifted Market Harborough woman has written her first picture book after being inspired by a town park’s beautiful trees – and she’s illustrated it herself as well.

Excitement is mounting for talented author and artist Jenni Robson, 63, as she prepares to launch her new children’s book The Chestnut Tree this Sunday (September 12).

And she is pledging to donate 10 per cent of the profits she makes from her fascinating venture to plant many more trees across our countryside.

“It’s taken me at least 16 months to write The Chestnut Tree and I’m proud that I’ve seen it through from start to finish.

“It really is a thrilling celebration of the Great Outdoors,” said Jenni, who works at the Market Harborough Building Society branch in the town.

“It’s a rhyming book and right at the heart of it is charming Charlie Chestnut, a fabulous friend who introduces us to a whole range of creatures great and small.

“Everything from ants to badgers, foxes and squirrels pop up – and the book has a huge feelgood factor.

“We’ve all had such a hard time during the Covid pandemic,” said Jenni, a former graphic designer.

“I’m just hoping that my book will spread some cheer and give everyone a big boost and a lift at this challenging time.

“It’s aimed at children aged from four to seven.

“And I hope to go into schools here in Market Harborough to talk about it to pupils.

“I’m sure it will grab their imagination.

“I started to walk through Little Bowden park at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 after being encouraged to get out more for both my fitness and my health.

“I took my deaf cat Angel, who’s 20 years old and a bit of a diva, along with me for company.

“And I was simply inspired and fired up by the gorgeous chestnut trees in the park,” said Jenni, who also wrote a story book a “good few years ago”.

“Rhymes kept popping into my head – and I thought that I could write a book.

“I’m a self-taught artist and I drew the pictures as I went along.

“Trees are a genuine powerhouse of life.

“They provide such a good home and day-to-day sustenance to a veritable army of creatures.

“They also help up to clean up our polluted air as well as supporting our environment and preventing flooding,” said Jenni.

“So my book is all about trees such as Charlie the chestnut tree giving unconditional love.

“I am self publishing The Chestnut Tree and I’ve printed an initial 200 books.

“It costs just £6.99 each – and I’ll be making my first donation to Harborough Woodland Community Group.

“They do a fantastic job planting new trees and raising awareness right across Harborough of just how crucial trees are.

“I’m launching my book at the Plant Sale & Family Day at Leicester University Botanic Garden from 10am–5pm this Sunday (September 12) and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Jenni.

You can find out a lot more about Jenni’s book and how to buy it on her: www.jennirobson.com