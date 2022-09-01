Harborough author takes her children's book - inspired by trees in Little Bowden Park - on the road

Jenni Robson with book The Chestnut Tree

A Market Harborough woman has taken her first book on the road after reading it to children at a local school.

Jenni Robson’s rhyming picture book The Chestnut Tree is inspired by trees in Little Bowden Park and was illustrated by the author.

And after reading it to pupils at Market Harborough C of E School she is now looking for more to visit and read her book. It follows an appearance at the Quinns Bookshop Literary Festival last month.

Jenni – who is donating 10 per cent of the book’s profits to planting more trees across the local countryside – said: “It took me at least 16 months to write The Chestnut Tree and I’m proud I saw it through from start to finish.

“It’s a rhyming book and right at the heart of it is charming Charlie Chestnut, a fabulous friend who introduces us to a whole range of creatures great and small.

“Everything from ants to badgers, foxes and squirrels pop up – and the book has a huge feelgood factor.”

Jenni, who works at the Market Harborough Building Society branch in the town and is a former graphic designer, says the book is aimed at children aged four to seven.

She added: “I hope to go into more schools here in Market Harborough to talk about it to pupils.

“I’m sure it will grab their imagination.”