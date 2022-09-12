Harborough author releases her debut novel which challenges ideas of race with characters straight from history

A Harborough author is releasing her debut novel which challenges ideas of race with characters straight from history.Ellie Joyce says 'Young Eagle Rising' is a historical coming-of-age story for young adults.The story is set in 1735 and revolves around 13-year-old William Baxter, who takes the journey from Ireland with his family to the New World of America in the promise of a better life. But things take a turn for the worse and William sets out on what becomes the journey of a lifetime.Ellie, who lives in Market Harborough with her husband and four children, said: “I wanted to write something that would encourage and inspire young adults, a story to reassure them as they face the challenges of life."With so many reality shows and programmes offering instant gratification and wealth, William’s story demonstrates the need to discover something more meaningful; inner strength and all those qualities that make the heart dance and the soul sing.”She added: “Many of the events and characters are taken straight from history; Thomas Penn, Pierre Bazaillon, Benjamin Franklin, Chief Nutimus and even Captain Liston of ‘The Mary’, while William, the mythical War Chief Kuwèmu and the courageous young warrior Mëlëk, help set the stage for what was to become one of the greatest betrayals of the Native Americans by white men.”Young Eagle Rising will be released on September 28 by The Book Guild, priced £8.99.To buy the book, or the find our more about it, visit elliejoyceauthor.com