Harborough author aims to encourage young readers with book written entirely in 'group chat format'

Author Emily-Jane Clark wants to empower young people to 'embrace their cringe'.

An author and comedy writer from Harborough has launched a new book written in a unique yet familiar format.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cringe Club by Emily-Jane Clark is the first in a new series aimed at ‘tweenagers’, written entirely in ‘group chat’.

The format aims to encourage young people to pick up books since children’s reading levels were recently recorded at an all time low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cringe Club, published by Simon and Schuster, is a sneaky peek into the mobile phone of Kennedy King, forced to move to London from the countryside following her parent’s divorce.

Her first day at a new secondary school, Hellington High, leaves Kennedy with an embarrassing nickname, an arch enemy and a form tutor with a mysterious cupboard.

She sets up a group chat called Cringe Club where she and friends, Devon and Liv, share their epic fails, (occasional) triumphs and use humour to cope with the daily struggles of high school life.

Emily-Jane explained: “Cringe Club is an accessible, feel-good and funny read full of relatable ‘that is SO me, moments’ that aims to empower young people to embrace their cringe and take their power back—one OMG at a time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The author is known for her previous book The Beasts of Knobbly Bottom, which was shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year and won a Fantastic Book Award.

The Cringe Club book launch will take place at Waterstones in Market Harborough on Thursday July 31 at 6.30pm. There will be refreshments and a selfie station.

Visit Waterstones.com/events for details.