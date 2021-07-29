Harborough Athletic Club will be handed £10 for every gold won by Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Harborough Athletic Club will be handed £10 by homebuilder Taylor Wimpey for every gold won by Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Harborough Athletic Club will be handed £10 by homebuilder Taylor Wimpey for every gold won by Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The thriving Market Harborough-based set-up is vowing to plough the cash back into helping their outstanding junior athletes fulfil their true potential.

Will Clapp, the club’s chairperson, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous offer and will be nervously watching each British athlete when they line up at the start of a race.

“Any money raised will go towards improving what we can offer to our junior members.

“You never know, one of them might one day be pulling on the GB vest at an Olympics!”

Luke Stevens, sales manager at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We will be cheering on Team GB at the Olympics like everyone else in the country and will be donating £10 to Harborough Athletic Club every time an athlete wins a gold medal.”

The Olympic Games began in Japanese capital Tokyo on Friday July 23 – a year late after being postponed last summer - and will finish on Sunday August 8.