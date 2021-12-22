Harborough Athletic Club stages its traditional Christmas runs – while boosting a critical local foodbank at the same time

Club legend Pete Leach and Junior winner Jack Stringfellow

Harborough Athletic Club has celebrated the festive season by staging its traditional handicap runs – while boosting a critical local foodbank at the same time.

The 37-year-old Market Harborough-based club marked Christmas in its own unique way as its runners flocked to support its ever-popular yuletide races.

And to top it off every competitor donated food to the town’s Jubilee Foodbank while the club also handed over a cheque for £200 in the event backed by Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club.

As for the running, Kevin Dinsdale won the 4k (2.5 mile) senior race in a sparkling time of 16.40.

And gifted youngster Jack Stringfellow romped home in the 2k (1.25 mile) junior run in a superb 8.39.

The junior trophy was presented to beaming Jack by Harborough Athletic Club legend Pete Leach.

The veteran Market Harborough marathon racer and club stalwart stepped down from coaching duties earlier this year after an astonishing 34 years of outstanding service.

Senior winner Kevin Dinsdale and junior winner Jack Stringfellow