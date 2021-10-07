Harborough Athletic Club receives donation after housebuilder vowed to hand over £10 for every gold achieved by Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo

Booming Harborough Athletic Club has been boosted by a donation of £410 from Taylor Wimpey East Midlands. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Booming Harborough Athletic Club has been boosted by a donation of £410 from Taylor Wimpey East Midlands.

The cash has been handed over to the Market Harborough-based set-up to celebrate Team GB’s thrilling success at this summer’s Olympics and Paralympic Games in Japan.

The housebuilder vowed to donate £10 for every gold achieved by Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Great Britain’s stars flew home with a remarkable 22 gold medals, resulting in a pledge of £220.

And as Team GB went on to win an incredible 41 golds at the Paralympics, Taylor Wimpey almost doubled their donation to £410.

Will Clapp, the chairperson of Harborough Athletic Club, said: “We always love to see Team GB's Olympians and Paralympians succeed.

“But this year we were cheering them on that little bit louder, hoping for golds for them and some additional funds for us!”

He added: “We're very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous support for the club.

“We'll be spending the donation on improving the equipment that our junior athletes use.

“Who knows, one day one of them might be turning out for Team GB!"

Olivia Peters, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “It’s been great to cheer on Team GB athletes in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games and we are all incredibly proud of their success.

“We are delighted to hear the donation will be used to support the junior members at Harborough Athletic Club and help inspire them to follow their athletic dreams.”

Founded in 1984, Harborough Athletic Club has over 200 members, including a growing junior section of 70 to 80 budding young stars.