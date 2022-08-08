Harborough artists to put work on display at two exhibitions

Image by David Rolls

The Market Harborough Artists Cluster is a group of some 30 artists working in Harborough and surrounding villages.

The group’s work include paintings, art, photography, collage and ceramics.

And on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18, between 10am and 5pm, they will be holding a free exhibition at the Market Harborough Theatre in Church Square.

Work will also be available to purchase throughout the event and refreshments will be available.

Many of the artists who are members of the Market Harborough Artists Cluster will also be showcasing their work throughout Northamptonshire Open

Studios which takes place from September 2 to 25.

It sees artists open their studios to visitors so they can see them at work and also buy pieces of art.

Brochures and maps detailing the event are available at Harborough Library and studios will be open throughout south Leicestershire and at venues across Northamptonshire.