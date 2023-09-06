Harborough artists showcase art exhibition with a difference this month

Lynn Carson and Julie Hinchy from Davis Optometrists supporting the Art Windows with work by artist Penny Andrewz. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough residents are being treated to a window – or several – into the art world this September.

Artists have been brushing up on their skills for the return of Art Windows – a collaboration between Harborough Artists Cluster and local businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, artwork is being showcased in a trail of over 30 town centre shops and business windows, until September 30.

Premises taking part will carry leaflets listing all the places with artwork on display and pieces will include details of the artists, should someone like to own an artwork of their very own.