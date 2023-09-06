News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Harborough artists showcase art exhibition with a difference this month

Artwork is being showcased in a trail of over 30 town centre shops and businesses
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST
Lynn Carson and Julie Hinchy from Davis Optometrists supporting the Art Windows with work by artist Penny Andrewz. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERLynn Carson and Julie Hinchy from Davis Optometrists supporting the Art Windows with work by artist Penny Andrewz. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Lynn Carson and Julie Hinchy from Davis Optometrists supporting the Art Windows with work by artist Penny Andrewz. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough residents are being treated to a window – or several – into the art world this September.

Artists have been brushing up on their skills for the return of Art Windows – a collaboration between Harborough Artists Cluster and local businesses.

This year, artwork is being showcased in a trail of over 30 town centre shops and business windows, until September 30.

Premises taking part will carry leaflets listing all the places with artwork on display and pieces will include details of the artists, should someone like to own an artwork of their very own.

Most Popular

Lynn Carson of Davis Opticians said: “It’s a pleasure this year to host Art Windows in our shop window on St Mary's Road in Market Harborough and lovely to be able to support the town and the artists with their wonderful works of art.”

Related topics:Harborough