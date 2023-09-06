Harborough artists showcase art exhibition with a difference this month
Harborough residents are being treated to a window – or several – into the art world this September.
Artists have been brushing up on their skills for the return of Art Windows – a collaboration between Harborough Artists Cluster and local businesses.
This year, artwork is being showcased in a trail of over 30 town centre shops and business windows, until September 30.
Premises taking part will carry leaflets listing all the places with artwork on display and pieces will include details of the artists, should someone like to own an artwork of their very own.
Lynn Carson of Davis Opticians said: “It’s a pleasure this year to host Art Windows in our shop window on St Mary's Road in Market Harborough and lovely to be able to support the town and the artists with their wonderful works of art.”